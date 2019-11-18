Hearing set for Cleveland man accused of killing sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Some might find language and gestures in the video inappropriate.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Antonio Swanson is scheduled to appear in court Monday on murder charges in the death of his sister.

The 32-year-old was arrested after police say his sister Willnita Hill was killed October 23.

In Swanson's last court appearance, he had repeated outbursts, telling the court that his bond should be set in the billions of dollars.

The judge set his bond at $15 million.

See video from Swanson's previous court appearance by clicking the video above.