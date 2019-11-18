× Groundbreaking for 2020 St. Jude Dream home Monday; find out when you can buy tickets

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Construction is set to begin on the 2020 St. Jude Dream home.

The groundbreaking Monday kicks off the 2020 campaign to raise money for St. Jude’s.

In 2019, viewers helped raise $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by buying 20,000 tickets for a chance at winning the dream home.

This year’s home will be in Falls Glen.

The plans are for a 2-story Modern French Country Home.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 20.

Stay with FOX 8 for more on the home’s progress.