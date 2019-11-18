Food for fines: Local police allow you to pay parking tickets with food donation

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s your chance to pay off your parking ticket and help those in need this holiday season.

In a post on Facebook, the Bay Village Police Department said it was partnering with the Bay Food Ministry to accept food items in lieu of monetary payment for outstanding parking tickets.

Each non-perishable item is worth $5 of the fine. The police department said it will accept up to five items to cover fines up to $25. Anything beyond that will have to be paid with cash or a check. The offer does not include fines for parking in a handicapped space or a fire lane.

According to the Facebook post, the Bay Food Ministry serves individuals and families who live or work in Bay Village who are in need of food assistance. Last year, the program distributed more than 47,000 pounds of food.

