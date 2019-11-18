Family of man shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting wants answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WJW) -- Family members of a 41-year-old man, who was shot and killed during a deputy-involved shooting Saturday, say they want answers.

"We want to know why, what happened?" said Melissa Ford.

Her father, Robert Sikon III, was shot and killed shortly after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over by a Carroll County sheriff deputy.

Ford says her dad was in a vehicle with his girlfriend, Jamie Marcus Vinka. She says her father had outstanding warrants for child support.

Carroll County sheriff officials have asked the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting

A spokesman with BCI says they cannot comment on the matter since it is still under investigation.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Family members say Sikon did not have a weapon and witnesses heard eight gunshots.

"My grandmother heard the shots from her porch; she didn't know it was her son being shot," Ford said.

She added that while her father had criminal issues in the past, he was not violent.

"We just want some answers," Ford said.