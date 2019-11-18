Columbia Gas begins relighting homes in Wellington following gas line ruptures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) - Columbia Gas began relighting customers in Wellington around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A gas line ruptured Sunday morning, impacting about 2,000 homes and businesses.

The gas line has been repaired, but relighting each home individually will take time.

The process could take about two days, according to Wellington police.

Schools are closed in Wellington Monday, as they also have no heat.

Wellington police say someone over the age of 18 needs to be at home for workers from Columbia Gas to come in and do the work to get the pilot ignited and the heat restored.

41.168942 -82.217935