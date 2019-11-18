Columbia Gas begins relighting homes in Wellington following gas line ruptures

Posted 5:10 am, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13AM, November 18, 2019
Data pix.

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) - Columbia Gas began relighting customers in Wellington around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A gas line ruptured Sunday morning, impacting about 2,000 homes and businesses.

The gas line has been repaired, but relighting each home individually will take time.

The process could take about two days, according to Wellington police.

Schools are closed in Wellington Monday, as they also have no heat.

Wellington police say someone over the age of 18 needs to be at home for workers from Columbia Gas to come in and do the work to get the pilot ignited and the heat restored.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.168942 by -82.217935.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.