CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a man in the water near Gordon Park.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard reports the man was wearing fishing gear.

Crews are looking for the boat they believe he might have been on before he fell into Lake Erie.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video