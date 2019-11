Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting veterans as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring Major David Sierleja, Jr.

The Saint Edward's graduate was raised in Mentor and has been in the Marine Corps for 12 years.

Major Sierleja has served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and is currently stationed at the Naval War college in Rhode Island.

