Cleveland ranked 19th ‘Most Sinful City in America’ on WalletHub list

Posted 9:29 am, November 18, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland has been named 19th on WalletHub’s list of most sinful cities in America.

The study compared 180 U.S. cities based on seven behaviors: anger, hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Cleveland ranked in the following ways:
— Anger & Hatred: 11th
— Jealousy: 34th
— Excesses & Vices: 28th
— Greed: 111th
— Lust: 38th
— Vanity: 42nd
— Laziness: 19th

The city of sin itself, Las Vegas, takes the top spot followed by Los Angeles, St. Louis, Houston and Atlanta.

According to the study, Pearl City, Hawaii, is the least sinful.

For the full list, click here. 

