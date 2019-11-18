Authorities searching for man who assaulted runner in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – The National Park Service is looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman Sunday morning while she was running on the Old Carriage Trail, which is located in Sagamore Hills within the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

According to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, a person wearing a ski mask assaulted the runner around 11:30 a.m. She escaped without any injuries.

Now, rangers are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

He is described as a white male of average build and height, wearing a knit cap, dark ski gloves, a dark zip-up heavy jacket and dark work pants. The park says this clothing is not typical for a hiker or runner.

Anyone with information that may help authorities solve this case is asked to contact

the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB). You can call or text the ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online by visiting the National Park Service’s website and clicking “Submit a Tip.”