Woman, 2 dogs escape Trumbull County house fire; Crews still battling blaze

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Crews battled a house fire in Leavittsburg Sunday morning.

The fire occurred in the 200 block of Gillmer Road, WKBN reports.

A woman and two dogs were able to escape the blaze. One dog is reportedly missing.

No one else was home at the time of the fire.

Officials reportedly say the fire is still burning in the attic of the home. They have not yet released any information regarding the cause of the blaze.

According to Braceville Township Fire Auxiliary, crews from Braceville, Warren Township, Warren City and Newton Falls were still on scene around 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.