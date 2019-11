Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side.

Officials say three people were shot in the 7100 block of Lawn Avenue.

A 36-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.