× Some residents evacuating after gas line rupture in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Some residents have been evacuated after a gas line ruptured in Wellington.

Police say the gas leak occurred at Barker and and East Hamilton Streets.

They received reports of the incident around 8 a.m.

Columbia Gas is currently on scene with Wellington Police and Fire. Police say certain areas of the village should expect a gas interruption.

Parts of Barker, Adams and East Hamilton have been closed to vehicle traffic. Police ask that drivers and pedestrians plan accordingly and try to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.