REPORT: League’s CBA may offer loophole in Myles Garrett’s suspension appeal

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett may have found a loophole in the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement that could speed up his return to the field.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport took to Twitter Sunday stating a source said Garrett could argue that the agreement does not allow for indefinite suspensions for on-field actions.

He also added that as Garrett gets set to appeal his suspension, he will "hope for a finite number, as well as a reduction."

As #Browns DE Myles Garrett gets set to appeal his lengthy suspension, one source said an argument will be that the CBA does not allow for indefinite suspensions for on-field acts. Garrett will hope for a finite number, as well as a reduction. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2019

Garrett was suspended for his involvement in a fight that escalated in the last 8 seconds of the Browns 21-7 win against the Steelers. Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely without pay and the NFL said he was out for at least the remainder of the regular season and postseason. He must also meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on reinstatement and pay a fine.

This is the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

Meanwhile, Rudolph will be fined for his role in the fight and is not expected to receive a suspension. The amount of the fine has not been determined.

Additionally, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got a one-game suspension and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a three-game suspension.

Both teams, as well as the three players, were fined.

