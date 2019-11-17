Remembering Aisha Fraser one year after her horrific murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- Sunday marked one year since the horrific murder of teacher and mother Aisha Fraser at the hands of her ex-husband.

Her memory, alive and well, is not only comforting those in Shaker Heights where she was a beloved teacher -- but could help domestic abuse victims across the state.

"Her care for the students she had when she was here and the love that she spread through not only to her students but her colleagues," said Bill Scanlan, a Shaker Heights District teacher and friend of Aisha's.

While her legacy is still felt in Shaker Heights, a new bill in the Ohio legislature that carries her name could make a big difference in the future.

The proposed law would set up a domestic violence victim protection program. "If Aisha had had access to this sort of continuum, she might still be here," said 9th district Rep. Janine Boyd.

Introduced earlier this year by Boyd, the bill would, in part, require officers to use a program that helps officers assess the level of danger, including lethal danger, a domestic abuser may pose.

"For the victims who are identified through the lethality screening as being in the most danger, the most critical imminent danger, we can provide a way out for them, a safe way out of them and save their lives," said Boyd.

Boyd says they are working on finding a source of money that would make her bill work. "We want to make sure our law enforcement are trained and they have a great grasp of the protocol because it saves lives in their world as well."

Aisha leaves behind two daughters who teachers in the district say are being looked after. "Every time a teacher gets a hug from one of those little girls, they're not just thinking about the little girls, they're thinking about Aisha and her love she had for them."

Boyd credits Aisha's family and other victims of domestic violence for helping draft the bill.

She says it has gotten support from the attorney general and many lawmakers. "It's an honor to represent her parents in the district and to represent her children and for them to allow me to use her name to save other people's lives if we can."

Boyd says the bill is meant to help domestic violence victims at every step of the process and hopes it passes in the near future.

A GoFundMe which was set up for Aisha by the Shaker Heights Teachers' Association to help provide for her daughter is still active.

Read more, here.