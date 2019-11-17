× Patient diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease at nursing home in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County General Health District is investigating after a resident at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, which is a type of pneumonia.

According to a press release from the long-term care facility, the patient is in stable condition.

No other residents or staff are currently showing signs or symptoms of the illness.

“The illness is not spread from person to person – it is generally only spread to people who come into contact with an infected water source. The resident has been in other health care settings as well. At this time, the site of origin is undetermined,” said Mark Morley, Vice President of Operations.

He went on to add that the facility is following policies previously put in place for these types of situations.

“We also are committed to working with our county and state partners to ensure the health of our residents, visitors and employees,” Morley concluded.

