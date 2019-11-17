× OSHP: Florida man leads Erie County troopers on chase, causes hit-skip crash on Ohio Turnpike

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Florida man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit following a hit-skip crash.

According to OSHP, troopers were called to Mile Post 79 of the Ohio Turnpike around 9:18 p.m. Saturday for reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the suspect’s vehicle at Mile Post 96 and the suspect, identified as Jacoby B. Smart, of Lauderhill, Florida, led officials on a pursuit.

Authorities say Smart then rear-ended a commercial vehicle trailer near Mile Post 115, in Oxford Township, and went off the right side of the roadway. His vehicle traveled through a fence and became disabled in a field approximately 200 feet away from the interstate.

Smart reportedly fled on foot and after a short chase was apprehended without further incident.

EMS transported Smart to Fisher-Titus Hospital in Norwalk with non-incapacitating injuries. He will be held at the Erie County Jail pending arraignment at the Erie County Municipal Court on Monday.

Smart faces charges of OVI, hit/skip and felony fleeing and eluding.