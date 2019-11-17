OSHP: Florida man leads Erie County troopers on chase, causes hit-skip crash on Ohio Turnpike

Posted 7:27 am, November 17, 2019, by

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)  — A Florida man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit following a hit-skip crash.

According to OSHP, troopers were called to Mile Post 79 of the Ohio Turnpike around 9:18 p.m. Saturday for reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the suspect’s vehicle at Mile Post 96 and the suspect, identified as Jacoby B. Smart, of Lauderhill, Florida, led officials on a pursuit.

Authorities say Smart then rear-ended a commercial vehicle trailer near Mile Post 115, in Oxford Township, and went off the right side of the roadway.  His vehicle traveled through a fence and became disabled in a field approximately 200 feet away from the interstate.

Smart reportedly fled on foot and after a short chase was apprehended without further incident.

EMS transported Smart to Fisher-Titus Hospital in Norwalk with non-incapacitating injuries.  He will be held at the Erie County Jail pending arraignment at the Erie County Municipal Court on Monday.

Smart faces charges of OVI, hit/skip and felony fleeing and eluding.

Google Map for coordinates 41.335735 by -82.694892.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.