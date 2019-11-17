Ohio lawmakers propose law to make college textbooks more affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio lawmakers recently introduced bi-partisan legislation that would exempt college textbooks from state sales tax.

“Since colleges often require textbooks at skyrocketing prices to complete basic courses, it is incumbent upon state legislators to act to reduce the financial burden on Ohio students,” said Rep. Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland)

According to a press release, a recent study found that the average cost of a textbook is about $97, which quickly adds up to thousands of dollars over the course of their college career.

Supporters said the proposal would help provide financial relief for students and parents.

“The absurd rise of college costs must be combatted,” said Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg). “A little bit of extra money can go a long way for a college student. This tax cut will do just that and make college more affordable to all Ohioans.”

The bill still has a long ways to go and will be reviewed by a House committee.

