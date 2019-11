Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSBERRY, Mo. (WJW) -- A nursing home in Missouri is hoping to make one resident's birthday extra special.

Staff from Elsberry Health Care Center wrote about their plans on Facebook.

They're hoping to collect 100 cards for Berniece Hoerr before she turns 100 years old on November 21.

They thought the cards would be a fun surprise given the major milestone.

Anyone interested in sending a card to Berniece can mail it to 1827 Highway B Elsberry, Missouri 63343.