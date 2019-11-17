Nice, chilly day Sunday; Cold front moving in this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A cold start to your day with temps in the 20s and wind chills in the upper teens in many backyards. The sun is shining bright though! Improvement this afternoon as temperatures will be a good 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. High temps in the mid-40s. That’s only a few degrees shy of our average which is 50°. Might be a good day to hang some holiday lights. It’s going to be pretty nice!

Slightly warmer Sunday:

There are some minor disturbances this week, first tonight with a light rain/snow mix developing. This should be out by the morning commute for most. A weak cold front moves through Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The next notable weather issue is on Thursday. This time, rain showers are expected. At this point, snow is not on the weather menu until Friday afternoon.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

