‘MASON R STARTED IT’: Target shopper uses Christmas stockings to weigh in on Browns-Steelers brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch the video above to see our latest report on the brawl***

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) -- A shopper at Target decided to make her stance on the Myles Garrett brawl public in a very festive way.

Jessie Burchfield said she was passing by the Christmas stockings, which have individual letters on them, when she got the idea to spell out a simple, but very direct statement. It reads, "MASON R STARTED IT."

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph was involved in the fight that broke out at the end of last Sunday's game against the Browns. During the tussle, Myles Garrett took Rudolf's helmet off and hit him in the head with it.

Garrett has since been suspended indefinitely without pay and was told by the NFL he will be out for at least the remainder of the regular season and post season. It's the longest suspension for a single on field incident in league history.

Meanwhile, Rudolph will be fined for his role in the fight and is not expected to receive a suspension.

The decision has sparked a big debate among football fans who wonder if the punishments were fair for both athletes.

Read more on our continuing coverage of the incident, here.