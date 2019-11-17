Man shot at Maple Heights lounge, police searching for suspect

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for the suspect in an early morning shooting that left one person in critical condition.

According to Maple Heights police, a man was shot around 12:57 a.m. Sunday at the Vivid Lounge located at 16939 Broadway Avenue.

Police say the victim had been involved in a physical altercation when an unknown suspect fired at least four shots, striking him in the side.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical, but stable, condition.

Maple Heights police are investigating.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com or contact Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216) 252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous.