Man allegedly opened fire in strip club parking lot after debit card was declined, police say

WATERLOO, Iowa. (WJW) — A man from Iowa is behind bars after he allegedly opened fire in a strip club parking lot on Friday.

According to The Courier, 67-year-old James Allen Wells became upset when his debit card was declined following a private dance.

Police said he then left the building, pulled out his gun and started shooting at parked vehicles causing considerable damage.

He was later involved in a police chase that ended with a crash. One officer was hurt during a subsequent struggle with Wells.

The paper said he is facing a variety of charges, including criminal mischief, reckless use of a firearm and reckless driving.