Man allegedly opened fire in strip club parking lot after debit card was declined, police say

Posted 5:47 pm, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, November 17, 2019

WATERLOO, Iowa. (WJW) — A man from Iowa is behind bars after he allegedly opened fire in a strip club parking lot on Friday.

According to The Courier, 67-year-old James Allen Wells became upset when his debit card was declined following a private dance.

Police said he then left the building, pulled out his gun and started shooting at parked vehicles causing considerable damage.

He was later involved in a police chase that ended with a crash. One officer was hurt during a subsequent struggle with Wells.

The paper said he is facing a variety of charges, including criminal mischief, reckless use of a firearm and reckless driving.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.