Lake County Sheriff: Portion of SR 86 closed after semi-truck accident

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of State Route 86 is closed heading in both directions due to a semi-tractor/trailer accident.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Painesville-Warren Road will be closed for some time while try crews to upright the vehicle and load its contents.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Callow Road to Girdled is an alternative route.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has reached out to authorities for more information and will provide updates as they become available.