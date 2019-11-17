Firefighters save bride trapped in traffic jam, escort her and bridesmaids to wedding

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KTLA) — Firefighters escorted a bride-to-be who was stuck in Topanga traffic to her wedding just in time for the ceremony, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Friday.

L.A. County firefighters were clearing the scene of a traffic accident that was blocking both lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard when they noticed a bride in a wedding gown and her two bridesmaids walking along the side of the road, the department said.

The future Mrs. Gorman and her bridesmaids were holding up their dresses to avoid getting them in the mud when the crew’s captain approached the women and asked if they needed help, firefighters said.

The bridal party explained that their limo was stuck in the traffic jam and they were running late to the wedding.

“Without haste, the bride and bridesmaids were loaded into the fire engine and given a code 3 escort to the wedding venue just in the nick of time,” L.A. County firefighters wrote in an Instagram post.

Gorman sent the fire station a photo of their meeting a few weeks later.

“Thanks for saving our wedding,” she signed the photo, which was dated March 2, 2019.