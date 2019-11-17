Cloudy Monday on tap with temps expected to be in the mid 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Mild evening will continue even though there is a little disturbance coming through tonight. You might bump into a little rain shower but nothing that should slow you down tonight or tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a lot like Sunday temperatures but with more cloud cover.

High temps in the mid to upper 40s. That’s only a few degrees shy of our average which is 50 degrees.

It’s been a cold November thus far! Check out these stats…

There are some minor disturbances this week: first tonight with a light rain/snow mix developing tonight and Tuesday. This should be out by the morning commute for most.

A weak cold front moves through Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The next notable weather issue is on Thursday. This time, rain showers are expected. At this point, snow is not on the weather menu until Friday afternoon.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: