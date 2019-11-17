× Cleveland EMS: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after early morning crash on SR 176

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after an accident on State Route 176 northbound early Sunday morning.

Cleveland EMS says officials responded to SR 176 and Spring Road just after 5 a.m.

They transported a 30-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was declared dead on scene.

FOX 8 has reached out to police and is waiting to hear back. We will provide more information as it becomes available.