Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers inducted the inaugural class of their new Wall of Honor on Sunday.

The 2019 class includes Wayne Embry, Bill Fitch, the late John Johnson, Nick Mileti and the late John "Hot Rod" Williams.

Both Embry and Mileti attended along with family members of all the players.

Some of the other Cavs legends also came out to show their support.

To learn more about the inductees, CLICK HERE.