Chardon cheerleaders offer support for Norton teen who collapsed at homecoming dance

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A group of local cheerleaders are showing their support for a Norton teenager who was placed in a medically-induced coma after collapsing at a school dance.

According to Chardon Local Schools, the Chardon High School cheerleaders are keeping Emma Pfouts, 16, in their thoughts and prayers.

Over the weekend they held up signs of encouragement for Emma and wore teal ribbons.

“Praying for Cheerleader Emma Pfouts, her family & the entire Norton High School community. Teal ribbons not only represent Emma’s favorite color but also the encouragement & prayers from the Cheerleaders and their families. Please share & continue to pray for Emma #emmastrong,” the CHS cheerleaders wrote on social media.

Emma was placed in a coma after an asthma attack caused her heart to stop beating at the Norton High School homecoming dance in late October.

Last week she began to show signs of recovery; she opened her eyes and squeezed her mother’s hand. Emma is now in and out of sedation. Her family says they understand recovery will be slow, but they are encouraged by each gesture Emma makes.

Her family hopes to possibly bring her home by the new year and is grateful for all the love and support they have received, and continue to receive, from the Norton community.

