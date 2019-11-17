12-year-old giraffe passes away after collapsing at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — A giraffe at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden passed away early Sunday morning.

According to the zoo, Kimba fell to the ground a little after 1 a.m.

He reportedly underwent a successful procedure to fix his hooves last week, but experienced complications afterwards.

“He had been dealing with pain related to chronic lameness since last summer, and we were looking forward to him feeling better after he had a successful procedure last week to fix his hooves,” Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals, told The Enquirer.

The zoo expects to know more after the veterinarian team completes a necropsy.

Kimba came to the Cincinnati Zoo from a facility in Rhode Island in 2008 on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

He was 12 years old and fathered six calves.

The zoo is asking that you please keep Kimba’s care team in your thoughts as they are devastated.

More on the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, here.