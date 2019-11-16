Wreath ceremony held at Lake View Ceremony in honor of President Garfield’s 188th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy 188th Birthday, President James A. Garfield!

Local dignitaries, Garfield family members, and Lake View Cemetery trustees are commemorating the president Saturday with a wreath laying ceremony.

A high ranking member of the U.S. military representing the President of The United States will be in attendance.

The ceremony was free and open to the public. It was held at Lake View Cemetery located at 12316 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland at 11 a.m.

Garfield was the 20th U.S. president. He was born in Moreland Hills, Ohio. He was the first sitting member of Congress to be elected to the presidency, and remains the only sitting House member to gain the White House.

President Garfield was assassinated September 19, 1881.