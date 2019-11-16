COMPLETE LIST OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Wendy’s celebrates 50th birthday with new frosty flavor

Posted 8:24 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, November 16, 2019

(WJW) — Wendy’s is celebrating its 50th birthday with a sweet treat that guests are sure to enjoy.

The fast food chain announced on social media that it will be offering a birthday cake frosty cookie sundae for a limited time.

If you’re not a fan of sundaes, you can get a birthday cake frosty instead. That comes in all the normal sizes.

The announcement is just one of many made by Wendy’s recently as part of its birthday celebration.

