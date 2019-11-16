‘We lost a great man and husband’: Dave Gibson of Gibson’s Bakery in Oberlin passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch the video above to see our previous report on the lawsuit with Oberlin College***

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) -- A bakery known and loved by many is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Gibson's Food Mart and Bakery in Oberlin announced on Facebook that Dave Gibson has passed away.

"With a heavy heart I write. Today we lost a great man husband and father. David Gibson passed away this morning at home surrounded by his family."

Earlier this year, Gibson was involved in a legal battle with Oberlin College after one of his family members stopped an African American student who was shoplifting in their store. The shoplifter later admitted to the crime.

However, demonstrators from the school claimed the family was racist and demanded Oberlin College cut ties with the bakery. They also continued to have ongoing protests outside the business.

The school agreed to end a long-standing contract with Gibson's despite evidence showing that administrators knew the family's actions were not racially-motivated.

A jury ultimately sided with the bakery and ordered Oberlin College to pay $33 million in punitive damages. That was on top of the $11 million already settled upon.

"The jury, I just am so thankful for them in sending a message that this does have to stop. They shouldn't punish a family and a business and a community the way we were punished," Dave Gibson said at the time.