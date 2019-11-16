COMPLETE LIST OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Tween pop star JoJo Siwa bringing D.R.E.A.M tour to Cleveland

Posted 10:11 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25PM, November 16, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Singer JoJo Siwa performs at Honda Center on August 13, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Attention parents, if you’re looking for a fun concert for the kids you may want to check out JoJo Siwa.

The tween pop star is heading to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 27 for her D.R.E.A.M tour with Nickelodeon.

The Belles are also scheduled to perform as special guests.

Siwa rose to fame after she appeared on “Dance Moms” and released her own original music.

She’s known for her signature style of wearing colorful and flashy outfits with big bows in her hair.

Presale tickets go on sale November 18. Click here for the latest updates.

 

 

 

