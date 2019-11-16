× Tween pop star JoJo Siwa bringing D.R.E.A.M tour to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Attention parents, if you’re looking for a fun concert for the kids you may want to check out JoJo Siwa.

The tween pop star is heading to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 27 for her D.R.E.A.M tour with Nickelodeon.

The Belles are also scheduled to perform as special guests.

Siwa rose to fame after she appeared on “Dance Moms” and released her own original music.

She’s known for her signature style of wearing colorful and flashy outfits with big bows in her hair.

Presale tickets go on sale November 18. Click here for the latest updates.