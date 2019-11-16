Sunny skies expected on Sunday with temps in the mid 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Brisk cold weekend rolls right along… but it’s dry! So hopefully you got your leafs picked up today and maybe you can enjoy the sunshine on Sunday!

We’re staying cold but at least temps will be into the mid 40s. Yes, that is still off from our regular high for this time of year, which is 51 degrees, but it is warmer than today.

There are some minor disturbances this week like Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The next notable weather issue is on Thursday. This time, rain showers are expected. At this point, snow is not on the weather menu until Friday afternoon.

No weather worries tonight, just cold:

Slightly warmer Sunday:

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: