NEW HARRISBURG, Ohio (WJW) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

It reportedly happened Saturday evening along S.R. 171 in New Harrisburg.

Sources tell the I-TEAM that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene.

The deputy is said to be OK. No details have been released about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8.com for updates.