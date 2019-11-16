Several people, including 3 children, found dead in San Diego home

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (CNN) — Multiple people, including three children, were found dead in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego on Saturday, authorities said.

Police responded to the home about 7 a.m. and found the victims, said San Diego Police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

“This is absolutely being treated as a homicide,” Takeuchi said.

He could not confirm the manner of death of the people or whether a suspect is at large.

More information is expected at a media briefing.