Saturday Forecast: Cold temperatures, dry & sunny skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - It’s a a cold start to the weekend.

There could be a couple of lake effect flurries near the lakeshore and the islands; otherwise, dry conditions should prevail with milky sunshine.

A series of weak weather systems is expected next week with small chances of precipitation. The next notable chance is on Thursday. This time, rain showers are expected. At this point, snow is not on the weather menu until Friday afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: