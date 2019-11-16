Police dispatcher hopes to find forever home for cat waiting at shelter for 100 days

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WJW) — A photo of a police dispatcher cuddling with a cat at the shelter is quickly going viral.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, Matt Smith stopped by the shelter this week to take some photos for the “Furever Friends” project. While there, he met five-year-old Nevada who has been there for nearly 100 days.

“We weren’t sure if she liked strangers and we didn’t want to push her out of her comfort zone, but as soon as Matt Picked her up, she laid her head on his chest and gave him the longest, sweetest ,most heart-wrenching huge,” they wrote on Facebook.

Matt and the rest of the department are now determined to help Nevada find a new home.

This month her adoption fee has been reduced to $20.

