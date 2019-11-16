Olmsted Township firefighters deliver baby boy in ambulance while en route to hospital

Posted 1:34 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, November 16, 2019

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A round of applause for the Olmsted Township Fire Department!  Last week firefighters helped a family welcome their baby boy.

According to the department, a man and his pregnant wife knocked on their front door in the middle of the night.

The woman was in labor and the couple was concerned they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

Firefighters immediately went into action and started taking the family to the hospital in an ambulance.  While in route, baby boy Tyler was delivered by members of the Olmsted Township Fire Department.

The family, who is doing well, stopped by the fire station today to see the firefighters and thank them for their hard work.

Good job, Lt Foecking, FF Rastall, FF Gale & FF Baker!

Google Map for coordinates 41.383363 by -81.922257.

