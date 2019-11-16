No. 2 Ohio State facing off against unranked Rutgers

Posted 12:52 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54PM, November 16, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Ohio State Buckeyes players celebrate after a 52-3 win in the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WJW) — No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-7) at SHI Stadium in New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes enter this match having won 15 straight games, dating back to last season. They’re also leading the nation with a 42.4-point scoring margin.

Ohio State will play without defensive end Chase Young who is missing his second straight game.

This comes after the Heisman hopeful did not play in the win against Maryland last week. The NCAA determined Young should be withheld from playing in one additional game before being eligible to resume competition.

Young admitted he accepted a loan from a family friend and paid it back last summer.  He is eligible to return when the Buckeyes take on Penn State next weekend.

Young has 13½ sacks, 29 total tackles and five forced fumbles

Additionally, Jonathan Cooper, OSU’s other starting defensive end, is out with an injury so freshman Zach Harrison and sophomore Tyreke Smith will likely start for the Buckeyes Saturday.

Ohio State and Rutgers have played five times and the Buckeyes have won all games by a combined margin of 271-27.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

More on Ohio State football, here.

