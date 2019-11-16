New app pairs senior citizens with like-minded student companions for $25/hour

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (WJW) — Two Stanford graduates have created an app that pairs senior citizens with student companions.

According to WPVI, the app is called Mon Ami, which is French for “my friend,” and matches students with like-minded seniors who pay $25 per hour for companion visits.

“We have students who say DoorDash, Uber, are not really for me — what I really want is to do something meaningful with my time,” Mon Ami co-founder Joy Zhang told the news outlet.

The company says they get to know their seniors and students and then match them based on interests, personalities, background and schedule.

They’ve had pairs visit museums together, go out for lunch and paint, among other activities.

As safety is top priority to the company, every Mon Ami companion undergoes a rigorous application process, interview, and criminal background check.

Click here for more on Mon Ami.