ICYMI: Another Browns debacle, but we swear there’s positive news in here too

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Another week of “In Case You Missed It” and another Browns debacle. What else would you expect?

Here are five of the top stories from this week:

Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph with helmet

There was a victory Monday and victory Friday in the same week. But that didn’t matter.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely after he pulled off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it. The stunning moment happened in the last 8 seconds of Thursday night’s game and overshadowed Cleveland’s win and Joe Schobert’s two interceptions.

Wintry weather results in crashes

Northeast Ohio was hit with its first major snowfall of the year this week. While some areas only received a trace of snow, other cities were digging out.

It lead to treacherous conditions on local highways. Fifty cars were involved in a pileup on Interstate 80 in Mahoning County and a series of crashes on Route 8 in Hudson involved dozens of vehicles.

Norton teen in coma shows signs of recovery

In happier news, a 16-year-old girl opened her eyes and squeezed her mother's hand. Emma Pfouts was placed in a medically-induced coma after an asthma attack caused her heart to stop beating during the homecoming dance in October.

Attention Walmart shoppers

Walmart released its 2019 Black Friday advertisement. Highlights including a 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $148 and a 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV for $278.

Unicorn puppy

Let's leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. Narwhal the puppy was born with a tail in the middle of his forehead. The little nugget was rescued in Missouri earlier this month.

The vet said there is no reason to removed the extra tail.