Generous donors drop off dry dog food to shelter after learning they were completely out

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Some very generous donors are being thanked for helping out the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.

On Saturday, the shelter posted on Facebook that they were out of dry dog food and desperately needed more.

Well, it didn’t take long for their request to be answered.

Several people dropped off food and also called in to make monetary donations.

“What an overwhelming outpour of love for the animals today. We knew we could count on all of you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the staff wrote in a post.

The shelter still needs more food though. If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.