2 injured in Akron house fire; Crews say road still closed

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron fire is alerting residents of a road closure following a couple of early morning house fires.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Inman Street around 4:51 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived on scene they found a fully involved house fire.

Firefighters say two residents from the home were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

A neighbor was displaced due to damage caused by the fire; she had smoke damage and broken windows.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the victims.

Authorities are still on scene. Firefighters say Inman Street is currently blocked off from Lumiere Street to 5th Avenue.

They ask citizens to please watch for police and fire crews.

This fire is currently under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.