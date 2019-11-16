Cleveland Metroparks Zoo offering free admission on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is offering free admission on Thanksgiving, which is November 28.

The zoo said they wanted to thank the community for another year of support.

If you can't make it out that day, there will be other opportunities to visit with Wild Winter Lights.

The holiday event kicks off on November 22. Tickets are now on sale.

There will be all kinds of games and attractions, including a snow safari and Santa's North Pole Lodge.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and is located at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.

