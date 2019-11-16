Browns Joe Schobert, wife Megan expecting first child

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Exciting news for Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert and his wife, Megan.

And we’re not talking about the impressive game he had Thursday night — he finished the rivalry game against the Steelers with 10 tackles, 1 sack and 2 interceptions!

We’re talking about his growing family. Megan posted a photo on Twitter Friday sharing that the couple is expecting their first child.

“Baby Scho,” as Megan refers to their future child, is due in the spring. Megan says she’s 20 weeks pregnant and both she and Joe can’t wait to meet their little one.

We can’t wait to meet you, baby Scho!!!🖤Arriving Spring 2020🖤#20weeks pic.twitter.com/H2ocfYtz0a — Megan Schobert (@meganschobert) November 15, 2019

Megan and Joe got married in July 2018. Joe proposed to Megan, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in March 2017.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can’t wait for the world to meet your little, future Browns fan.