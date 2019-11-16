Authorities investigating Pepper Pike gas line explosion; Select roadways restricted for travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are investigating the early morning gas line explosion that occurred in Pepper Pike on Friday.

The explosion and fire happened around 1 a.m. at Brainard Circle, across the street from the fire station on Shaker Boulevard.

According to Mayor Richard Bain and Pepper Pike Police Chief Joe Mariola, time Dominion, Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the State Fire Marshall of Ohio are all conducting an investigation into how and why this natural gas main leak occurred.

They say the investigation will look similar to the repair and reconstruction process. It may take several weeks.

Once the investigation is complete, reconstruction of the natural gas line and roadway will commence. Crews will also work to repair power lines, phone lines and cable lines.

The city says First Energy has restored power to all impacted homes in Pepper Pike.

Officials say travel at Brainard Circle is limited. There is no access to the circle from Brainard Road or Gatesmills Boulevard. There is also no westbound access to circle from Shaker Boulevard.

Pepper Pike City Hall can be accessed from Shaker Boulevard only.

Authorities say Orange City Schools have been contacted and made aware of all the road closure and detours.

The city is working to reopen the roadway as soon as possible and thanks residents for their patience.

