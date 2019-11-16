Akron community helps raise money for the Justin Winebrenner Memorial Scholarship fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- Hundreds of people packed the Akron FOP Lodge Saturday evening to help raise money for a scholarship fund created in honor of fallen Akron police officer Rob Winebrenner.

He was shot and killed while off duty by Kenan Ivery back in 2014.

Ivery had been kicked out of Papa Don’s Pub but came back inside with a gun. Winebrenner tried to stop him when he was hit.

Winebrenner was a 32-year-old father at the time. His daughter is now nine years old.

Everyone at the scholarship fundraiser considers him a hero for taking action that night.

“I think it’s remarkable. We have several hundred people at this scholarship fundraiser to honor Justin, and the remembrance of his life,” said Winebrenner's father, Rob Winebrenner.

The money raised will go to the Justin Winebrenner Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Akron, which provides financial assistance for a student pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Justin's father said the scholarship is a great way to honor his son.

“Akron University has been very supportive with everything they have done since Justin died. Akron University deserves the scholarship for their student,” Winebrenner said.

Dave Wokaty also tried to stop Ivery when he was shot in the arm.

He said Winebrenner risked his own life to save others.

“Justin saved a lot of lives at night. I don’t think if he had it to do over again, that he would do anything different," Wokaty said.

Ivery was sentenced to life in prison without parole.