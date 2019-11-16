2019 FNTD Player of the Year: Manchester’s Ethan Wright

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) —Friday night we announced our 2019 Fox 8 Friday Night Touchdown H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating Player of the Year.  Congratulations to Manchester's Ethan Wright!

Wright has run for almost 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. He's also thrown a pair of touchdown passes and returned both a fumble and an interception for scores, while racking up a team-leading 130 total tackles.

That's why the 2019 Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year is Manchester's all-purpose superstar Ethan Wright.

