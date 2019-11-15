WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment hearing underway

‘There is no place for that in football’: Haslams’ release statement on Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The owners of the Cleveland Browns have released a statement on the incident involving Myles Garrett at the end of the game with the Pittsburgh Steelers last night.

Garrett took off QB Mason Rudolph's helmet during a scuffle and hit him in the head with it.

The NFL has suspended Garrett indefinitely.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement after the NFL announced the punishment.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game. There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

Garrett must also meet with the commissioner's office prior to a reinstatement decision.

Both teams were fined $250,000.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is also suspended for one game and fined.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games and fined.

The NFL said there is additional discipline for other players, including those who left the bench during the fight.

